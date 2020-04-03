UFC issue statement on Jon Jones arrest for drink driving and negligent use of a firearm

The UFC’s light-heavyweight champion was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the early hours on Thursday morning.

The UFC have issued a statement on Jon Jones’ latest arrest. On Thursday afternoon, it emerged that the promotion’s reigning light-heavyweight champion had been arrested by the Albuquerque Police Department in the early hours of the morning.

Jones, 32, was arrested for allegedly driving whilst intoxicated and for negligent use of a firearm. Jones’ latest brush with the law took place at 1am EDT time when an Albuquerque police officer heard a gunshot. The New Yorker was approached by police whilst in his black jeep, where he was sat in the passenger seat talking to another person outside of the car. The officer who approached the vehicle reported that Jones smelled of alcohol and had denied any knowledge of hearing a gunshot.

The police, however, discovered a bullet casing from the same gun they found in the car. A bottle of Recuerdo mezcal, which is owned by UFC star Jorge Masvidal, was also found on the passenger seat. Jones was later breathalyzed and tested twice the legal limit for blood alcohol content. The 205lb king was placed under arrest and taken into jail at 4:43am local time. He has since been released from custody.

Jones’ team have yet to comment on the UFC’s superstar’s latest run-in with the law. The UFC, however, have released a statement, in which they revealed they’re currently piecing together the situation. “UFC is aware of the situation regarding Jon Jones in Albuquerque early this morning,” the statement read. “The organization has been in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering additional information.” Jones’ arrest in the latest in a string of transgressions outside of the cage. In April 2015, Jones was involved in a felony hit-and-run incident with a pregnant woman incident in Albuquerque.

The UFC immediately stripped Jones of his light-heavyweight title, who he temporarily regained in August 2017. In July 2019, Jones was charged with battery for an alleged incident at a strip club in Albuquerque. Jones pleaded no contest to the charge and received a 90-day deferred sentence. Two failed drug tests, both of which were ruled to not be the result of intentional ingestion, have also tainted Bones’ legacy in the sport. Jones, who is regarded by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, was last in action in February at UFC 248, where he recorded a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes to retain his light-heavyweight crown.

