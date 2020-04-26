UFC news: Conor McGregor ripped by Ferguson, Khabib return timeline, Anderson Silva talks

20 SHARES Share Tweet

UFC news – Express Sport brings you the latest ongoings from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, including updates on Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC news – Conor McGregor torn into by Tony Ferguson

UFC news – Khabib Nurmagomedov return timeline given by manager

UFC news – Anderson Silva makes retirement revelation

UFC news – Conor McGregor torn into by Tony Ferguson Tony Ferguson has torn into Conor McGregor after learning of the former two-division champion’s recent Twitter taunts. “I didn’t [see McGregor’s tweet] but I guarantee, that’s what I’m saying dude, I don’t have to care about that s***,” Ferguson said. “People follow suit. “They’ve been following my suit for a long time. So you know what, it’s cool. When you know you’re cool, keep doing you.”

“I don’t give a f***,” the Ultimate Fighter season 13 winner added. “Seriously, I don’t give a s*** about what he says. “This dude wants to fight now because I’m a value guy. No way. “I can’t count on these two dudes [McGregor and Khabib]. I got Justin Gaethje to worry about. They can get in line.” UFC news – Khabib Nurmagomedov return timeline given by manager

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed he expects to the reigning lightweight champion to return to the Octagon in August. “I think because Ramadan is about to start next week,” the Dominance MMA chief told MMA Junkie. “I think he can be back in August. “He told me that the UFC has scheduled San Franciso fight, I think it was August 1st. He can fight there. There’s no problem. It doesn’t have to be in September.”

UFC news – Anderson Silva makes retirement revelation Anderson Silva has revealed he wanted to retire from mixed martial arts before his ill-fated middleweight title defence against Chris Weidman in 2013. In an interview with MMA Fighting, the future Hall-of-Famer said he told Dana White: “I want to stop, I want a time for myself, to stay with my family. “I have been doing this for years and I’m losing contact with my kids. I’m only training and training, it’s not working for me anymore.”

This dude wants to fight now because I’m a value guy. No way

UFC news – Conor McGregor torn into by Tony Ferguson

UFC news – Khabib Nurmagomedov return timeline given by manager

UFC news – Anderson Silva makes retirement revelation