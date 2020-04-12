UFC news: UFC 249 location update, Dana White defends Khabib, Conor McGregor concern

UFC news – Express Sport brings you the latest ongoings in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, including updates on UFC 249 and Conor McGregor.

UFC news – UFC 249 location update

UFC news – Khabib Nurmagomedov defended

UFC news – Conor McGregor concern

UFC news – UFC 249 location update UFC president Dana White has revealed the promotion’s fourth pay-per-view card of the year will take place on private island he’s recently acquired. “I locked this venue up for two months,” White told TMZ Sports. “I have this venue for two months, and I’m setting up shop here. We’re going to be pumping out fights every week. “I’m also a day or two away from securing a private island … we’re getting the infrastructure put in now, so I’m going to start doing the international fights, too.

“I won’t be able to get all of the international fighters into the US so I’m going to start flying them off into the island and do international fights there. “As of April 18, the UFC is back up and running.” UFC news – Khabib Nurmagomedov defended

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been defended by White following the cancellation of his showdown with Tony Ferguson. “He got caught up in Russia,” White said of Nurmagomedov in an interview with ESPN. “It was a total mishap. We all made mistakes in that one. Nobody is to blame for that one, it is what it is. “The fact that we can even pull off and event right now; this is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done.” He added: “I could go on for ten minutes telling you how that whole thing fell apart. The reality is that’s nobody’s fault. Every day that I got up, the rules changed. Every day. Things were shutting down, things were closing down.”

UFC news – Conor McGregor concern UFC analyst and commentator Dan Hardy believes Conor McGregor will face a tough time losing his newfound muscle when he looks to return to the lightweight division. He told The Sun: “The question now for me around Conor is what weight class does he fight in? “Does he remain at welterweight? Or does he go back down to lightweight?

“Will he look as strong at lightweight like he did against Cowboy? “He can transition from one weight class to another – the challenge is not getting too big when you’re fighting at welterweight. “I think it was quite clear that he gained some muscle mass for this fight, you can see with his back and triceps that he gained some muscle mass which would be hard to shift if you go back down to lightweight. “I think as long as he’s on point with his nutrition and he’s got the right people around him making the transition may not be too difficult.”

Nobody is to blame for that one, it is what it is

UFC news – UFC 249 location update

UFC news – Khabib Nurmagomedov defended

UFC news – Conor McGregor concern