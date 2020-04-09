UFC star Anthony Smith fights off burglar with wife and kids in house in “terrifying” overnight raid

UFC light heavyweight star Anthony Smith has recalled fighting off an intruder while his wife and kids were in the house, admitting it was a “terrifying” experience

UFC star Anthony Smith has opened up on the “terrifying” moment he was forced to fight off a burglar inside his own home – admitting it was one of the toughest fights he’s ever had.

Smith, 31, lives with his wife, three daughters and mother-in-law in Nebraska, USA.

But the light heavyweight has revealed he was woken by the noise of “a man’s voice screaming at the top of his lungs” on Sunday morning, meaning he hopped out of bed in panic.

It was then when Smith came face-to-face with the intruder, who has been identified as Luke Habermann.

The MMA ace told ESPN: “I didn’t know what he had. Typically people don’t break into your house in the middle of the night for any good reasons.

“I’m expecting to hear a gunshot or he’s gonna stab me. Like he’s got something.

“I figure I’ve got about two minutes before whatever he’s got takes me out.”

Smith, who has won 33 of his 47 professional MMA contests, grappled with Habermann for five minutes before police arrived and ended up holding a kitchen knife to the burglar.

He is said to have broken into the house through an open garage door, having tried to enter other properties on the street.

And despite Smith suggesting Habermann weighed less than 170lbs, almost 40lbs less than the MMA light-heavyweight limit, he admits the intruder gave him a difficult battle.

He added: “No normal human is able to fight like that. I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet, but he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him.

“And he took everything that I gave him – every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.

“I’m not lying when I said it was one of the toughest fights I’ve had in my whole life.

“I went into that fight ready to die. Nobody smart breaks into a house in the middle of the night unarmed… when they break in at night, it’s to hurt people.

“You always just think you’re such a badass. I just don’t feel like one. I feel… insufficient a little bit. I didn’t know it was possible to be that terrified.”