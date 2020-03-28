UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk shows off incredible face transformation – weeks after being left disfigured

Joanna Jedrzejczyk was left with brutal facial swelling after her memorable clash with Weili Zhang at UFC 248 earlier this month, but the Polish fighter has already made a remarkable recovery

UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk has already made a remarkable recovery since suffering a gruesome hematoma in her defeat by Weili Zhang earlier this month.

The 32-year-old was left with a disfigured face after playing her part in arguably the greatest female MMA battle of all time, which Zhang emerged victorious from thanks to a narrow points verdict.

Jedrzejczyk was completely unrecognisable at the final bell, with her forehead swelling up to over twice its normal size as a result of the brutal punishment she took inside the Octagon.

And when the swelling eventually subsidised, her face was left covered in bruises.

Nevertheless, Jedrzejczyk has now taken to Instagram to show off her incredible recovery.

The Polish fighter is almost looking back to her normal self again just 18 days after being left with astonishing facial injuries at UFC 248.

Dana White was left waxing lyrical about Jedrzejczyk and Zhang’s memorable contest, branding it “an incredible fight”.

“It’s one of the best fights I’ve ever seen, period,” the UFC president told BJPenn.com

“Right when the fight got over, I heard that they threw 800 punches, 400 each, in that ballpark.

“Both women were incredibly durable, kept coming forward, both of them wanted to win that belt so bad. It was one of the greatest fights ever.

“From what I saw, those guys were matching each other punch for punch. Every time someone would punch or kick, the other one would punch or kick.

“Both of them threw around 400 punches. It was an incredible fight.”

Jedrzejczyk now finds herself embroiled in a war of words with fellow UFC star Colby Covington, insisting she wants him kicked out of the American Top Team for trash talking in the gym.

“I feel sorry to him that he needs to jump on me. We are such hard workers, very talented people. We are real warriors,” she told ESPN MMA on Instagram Live.

“He is trying to take advantage. I don’t want to comment, he is such a liar.

“I think Dan Lambert should kick him out. He is putting this place to shame.”