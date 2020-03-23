UFC star Paige VanZant celebrates having cast removed with bikini selfie to fans

UFC babe Paige VanZant has seen her recent career blighted by injuries, but things are looking up for the mixed martial arts stunner after a recent post on her Instagram page

UFC flyweight beauty has sent pulses racing with her latest snap as she celebrated the removal of a cast from her arm which forced her to pull out of her last fight.

Ranked at no. 15 in the UFC women’s flyweight rankings, VanZant has been out of action in recent weeks due to a fractured arm.

The American stunner was forced to miss her bout with Amanda Ribas last weekend as a result, with her Brazilian opponent instead defeating Randa Markos in her homeland.

However, things are looking more positive now as she posted a story on her Instagram page of her rather bruised but cast-less arm with the caption: “ALSO, CAST IS OFF!!!!!”

She then went on to celebrate the good news by posting a rather revealing picture of herself in a bikini top, captioned simply with a love heart emoji.

VanZant has garnered quite the following on Instagram, with 2.4m followers enjoying her regular posting of training videos, pictures with her boyfriend and fellow professional fighter Austin Vanderford, and sexy snaps.

After beating Markos last weekend, Ribas insisted she was still keen to get into the octagon with VanZant.

“I think it’d be a great fight. For me, for (VanZant), and for the UFC. I hope she recovers really fast,” she said.

“I don’t care if she wants it at 115 or 125 because she needs to recover her arm really good because I will be 100 percent and I hope she will be too.

“I think we’ll be a great fight. I want to fight with the best. And when I look at her, I see a good fighter, a good talker, so I think it’d be a great fight for the fans.

“We need to think about the fans because they make us better.”

Last weekend’s UFC Fight Night in Brazil took place behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend’s Fight Night in London has been postponed, as well as two further scheduled events on March 28 and April 11.