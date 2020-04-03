UK ADAMANT Brexit will go ahead on January 31 after EU claims talks now ‘impossible’

DOWNING STREET has vowed to deliver Brexit by the end of the year after trade talks with the European Union were thrown into doubt because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Boris Johnson is adamant he will take the United Kingdom out of the transition period on December 31 even if both sides fail to strike a trade deal in time. Discussions on the future relationship ground to a halt after Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, tested positive for COVID-19 and the Prime Minister’s top Europe adviser, David Frost, went into self-isolation after displaying mild symptoms. Last week’s trade talks were eventually cancelled as the coronavirus crisis started to spread rapidly on both sides of the Channel.

Despite the hinderance of the global pandemic, the Prime Minister’s spokesman denied they are preparing an imminent policy U-turn. On the prospect of an extended transition period, he said: “In terms of the timetable, there is no change from our point of view.” The next round of trade negotiations is scheduled for April 6. But with restrictive measures imposed on both London and Brussels, a decision is yet to be made whether they will go ahead. Last night a European source revealed it had been “impossible” to hold talks via video link because they couldn’t agree on an exact format.

“It has proved impossible to have video conference, but we are still trying to make a way to work,” they said. The stalled negotiations has left Brussels working on the assumption Mr Johnson will eventually request to extend the transition period, during which Britain remains in the EU’s single market and customs union. Diplomats and officials are already pondering over how to present any future delay as a victory for the Prime Minister. One senior EU diplomat said: “Depending on how coronavirus evolves, we might run into problems with how to deal with the negotiations with the UK.

“We have already said it would be a tight schedule to get everything done within one year, and now negotiations are formally ongoing but very difficult to do, I think that only strengthens the argument that many of us had that we need more than one year.” However, any delay would see a tense negotiation over the money Britain would be made to inject into the bloc’s budget. European capitals would also seek to make these talks “manageable” for Mr Johnson in a bid to get a deal over the line, according to one EU source.

The UK and EU must make a decision on whether to extend the transition period by June 31, they can choose between a one-off delay of one or two years. Mr Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement with Brussels allows for the Joint Committee, on which Cabinet Minister Michael Gove will represent the Government, to hold talks via video link. The divorce deal states: “The co-chairs may decide that a meeting of the Joint Committee be held by videoconference or teleconference.”



