UK ‘at peak of coronavirus outbreak’ confirms Health Secretary Matt Hancock

The UK is now believed to be at the peak of coronavirus infections but the Health Secretary warned lockdown would still be crucial in the coming weeks

The UK is currently at the peak of coronavirus infections, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed.

Speaking in the newly reopened House of Commons during Prime Minister Questions, Mr Hancock said the Government believed Britain was “at the peak” of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He added: “I just want to thank everyone from across the country for their steadfast commitment in following the rules, including in this House.

“It is making a difference. We are at the peak. But before we relax any social distancing rules or make changes to them we have set out the five tests that have to be met.”

Mr Hancock went on to reveal that the UK’s focus will now turn to large-scale contact tracing to help better control the rate of infection of new coronavirus cases.

He told the Commons: “As we have reached the peak, as we bring the number of new cases down, so we will introduce contact tracing at large scale.”

The news comes after it was revealed that the race for a vaccine continues, with Brit teams in the running to become the first in the world to develop one.

Brits who volunteer could be paid £625 to test the potential vaccine.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, who is leading a team of vaccine developers at Oxford University, says she is “80% confident” the vaccine her team is developing could be ready by September.

Mr Hancock yesterday announced a boost of £20million to fund the clinical trials, as well as £22.5million to Imperial College London for its vaccine research.

Speaking at the daily Government press briefing yesterday, Mr Hancock said: “I can announce that the vaccine from the Oxford project will be trialled in people from this Thursday.

“In normal times, reaching this stage would take years and I’m very proud of the work taken so far.”