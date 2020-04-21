UK cold weather MAP: ‘Destructive frost’ to hit UK as temperatures plummet – Forecast

THE UK could see a ‘destructive frost’ hit as temperatures are set to plummet. Here’s the latest weather forecast.

Weather maps show temperatures around the UK could plummet to -4 as the country is hit by frost. According to Severe-weather.eu, Thursday morning “will again be quite cold with frost in some areas” but should be a bit warmer than today. The maps from the weather service revealed areas including much of Wales, parts of Northern England and Scotland could see sub-zero temperatures. Severe-weather.eu also warned of “destructive frost” in some areas.

This follows the warm weather that has seen Brits all over the country showered with sunshine and warmer temperatures since the Easter bank holiday weekend. The Met Office forecasts dry weather but nippy temperatures, writing: “Northern areas of the UK will be dry, with some low cloud and hill fog in the east, and patchy frost mainly in parts of Scotland.” Meanwhile, rain is expected to batter the southwest this weekend, spreading across rage south during the day on Friday, April 17. The Met Office said: “Showers and some longer spells of rain are possible for many southern parts of England, which may turn heavy and possibly thundery at times. “Temperatures generally on the warmer side in the south, but it may be cooler in the north and around the coasts.”

Friday’s temperatures will see a high of 17C and a low of -1C on Friday night, with most places in the country averaging a temperature of around 13C. On Saturday, temperatures are set to perk up with a forecasted high of 18C towards the south – but meteorologists warn there will be a wide range of temperatures, with the average being 12C. Heavy thundery showers are expected to arrive on Friday night and into Saturday, with some lucky areas of the country seeing highs of up to 20C. A Met Office meteorologist told The Sun: “The weekend is looking a lot more mixed.

“The first bout of wet weather comes up through the South on Friday, and England and Wales will see the threat of further showers. “The best of the dry weather will likely be in the north west of the country, in Scotland and northern Ireland. “We don’t normally big up band weather, but in this scenario it’s a bit of a positive. It’s been exceptionally dry for April so far with only 13 percent of the average month’s rainfall.” Also discussing this weekend’s weather, Brian Gaze from the Weather Outlook said: “On Friday it stays dry in the north.

“In the south and particularly the southwest heavy showers are predicted. At times they could merge to give longer outbreaks of rain. “The wet conditions edge northwards and probably reach central counties by the late afternoon. “It will feel cool in the wet areas and eastern Britain. A blustery wind also makes it feel chillier.” In terms of Saturday and Sunday’s weather, Mr Gaze added: “Saturday looks dry and bring in Scotland.

“Elsewhere there will be showery rain. Some brighter spells are likely, particularly in the south where it could become quite warm in the afternoon. “By Sunday, showers become more scattered. In sunny spells, it feels warm with temperatures in the southeast possibly climbing to 21C. “During Monday and Tuesday, the risk of showery rain continues. By the middle of the week, it is expected to become drier and warmer again.” It comes as Government officials, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, have pleaded for people to stay at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley said the force would ramp up enforcement of lockdown measures.