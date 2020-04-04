UK coronavirus figures show 569 more people have died bringing total deaths to 2,921

A FURTHER 569 people have died in the UK from Covid-19, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

A total of 33,718 people have tested positive across the UK. Following the latest announcement of 569 new deaths, the country’s death toll from the coronavirus now sits at 2,921.

It represents the highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period since the global Covid-19 outbreak reached the UK.

In Northern Ireland specifically, a total of six new deaths were recorded bringing the fatalities there to 36.

Figures for the Republic of Ireland are due to be release later this evening by the Department of Health.

The current total confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland now stands at 3, 447 with the death toll at 85.

Italy’s toll – the highest in the world – has climbed past 13,000, while Spain’s has surpassed 9,000, although epidemiologists said the infection rate was continuing to slow in those countries.

Across the Atlantic, the United States, which now accounts for almost a quarter of reported global infections, logged its 5,000 death overnight, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.