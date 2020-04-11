UK Easter weather warning: DOZENS of flood alerts as Britain braces for thundery downpours

THE UK faces flooding and thunder over this four day Easter weekend, with 50 weather alerts issued.

Heavy rain and thunder are expected mainly in the North and the Midlands. The Government has particularly warned of the risk to properties and caravan parks by the North Sea in the North East of the country. The has issued flood warnings for six places across the country, which included the North Sea coast at Hornsea and Easington,the Wye Estuary and the Somerset coast at Portishead.

With regards to the North Sea coast, the Government has said: “Areas most at risk are properties at Easington and Kilnsea, particularly on the east side of Kilnsea, including Kilnsea Caravan Park, and Easington Caravan Park. “Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast. “Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

One of the flood warnings has been issued at the Mersey Estuary in Warrington. The Government’s flood information service has said: “Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses, be aware of your surroundings and keep up to date with the current situation.” People are being urged to stay clear of the River Wye as the flooding could affect properties and roads.

The Government has issued an alert for Basingstoke as the groundwater levels are so high for the time of year. This means it would be very easy for flooding to occur in the area. However, other parts of the country which include London, will see a mini heatwave with temperatures reaching 24C. If temperatures do reach 24C, they could break records for Good Friday in some parts of the country, including Devon.