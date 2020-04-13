UK economy chaos: Dividend payments at risk of collapse – panic for savers and investors

DIVIDEND payouts are set to fall by up to 53 per cent due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a forecast by Link Group.

The company, which administers financial ownership data, said more than 40 per cent of British companies have recently stopped giving out dividends. The group said the axing of dividends, which are paid regularly by a company to its shareholders out of its profits, represents cuts of £28.2 billion. This comes as more than 7,000 people have died from in the UK and the stock market around the world suffered unprecedented losses.

The Link Group stressed many people rely on dividends, particularly pensioners. The Bank of England has called on companies to consider cancelling any dividend payouts as this time of crisis. Following from this call banks, including Barclays, HSBC and Lloyds, have reduced their dividends by £13.6 billion. Kit Atkinson, regional head of capital markets for corporate markets at Link Group said: “We have no crystal ball but news flow is sure to get worse before it gets better.

“The exceptional uncertainty explains why stock markets have fallen so far, so fast. “Stock markets always try to get ahead of events and they are already pricing in a lot of bad news. “If the damage to the economy truly can be limited by government action and if the economy can escape the prospect of a protracted depression, it’s clear markets can recover sooner and further. “If the news turns out to be worse, they could decline further.

“Some of the cancellations for this year are very necessary to protect companies. “For many, public relations are playing a role.” Tesco ignored its critics and payed out £900 million in dividends. Standard Life Aberdeen also announced a large dividend payout, of £300 million, last week. Several UK insurers have stopped their plans to pay out million in dividends.