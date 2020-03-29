UK gives furlough lifeline to workers made redundant since March with vital update

BUSINESSES will be given cash to cover their pension and national insurance contributions for workers whose jobs are put on hold during the coronavirus outbreak.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said firms could receive £300 a month for each employee under the scheme. The money comes on top of the grants employers can claim covering 80 percent of the wages of a furloughed employee upto £2,500 a month.

Mr Sunak said: “Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, I’ve made it clear that hard-working employers and employees should not have to suffer hardship unnecessarily. “Our coronavirus job retention scheme supports workers and businesses up and down the UK – and today we’re strengthening it because we will do whatever it takes to support jobs.” The government also confirmed that workers made redundant after February 28 can be reemployed and covered by the furlough scheme.

Ministers also announced that workers who have not taken all of their statutory annual holidays because of the coronavirus crisis will be able to carry it over into the next two years. Most workers are entitled to 28 days’ holiday including bank holidays every year, most of which cannot be carried between leave years, meaning they lose their holiday if they do not take it. Employers also face financial penalties if they do not ensure their workers take their statutory entitlement in any one year. Regulations announced on Friday will allow up to four weeks of unused leave to be carried into the next two leave years.