UK lockdown: Supermarket with quickest home delivery amid government shutdown revealed

HOME delivery services were recommended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night, when he addressed the nation to announce a UK-wide lockdown, with police given the powers to fine those outside without a state sanctioned reason.

What are supermarkets offering for home delivery?

Supermarket websites have been crashing and customers claim apps are down. Now shoppers have been urged by the Prime Minister to use online delivery services were possible, but some grocers are changing their delivery rules.

What are supermarkets offering for home delivery? It is not possible for new customers to sign up for Sainsbury’s delivery currently. On attempting to do so customers will see the message: “Due to the huge increase in online orders, we’re pausing new registrations for the time being.” Sainsbury’s has changed rules. Sainsbury’s said: “We are prioritising elderly and vulnerable customers for online delivery slots. “If you consider yourself to be vulnerable and do not receive an email from us today, please visit our Groceries Online website tomorrow (Monday) for information on how to contact us.” There are currently limited slots available, with a message on the Sainsbury’s website reading: “Because of high demand, we don’t have many delivery slots available right now.”

Tesco has yet to announce new delivery rules, however, slots are not available until April 13 with shoppers unable to book beyond then. However, members of the public are updating others on Twitter. One claimed Tesco has “zero collect or delivery slots for weeks.” Another claimed the supermarket was only able to deliver to their parents in self-isolation in three and a half weeks. Another wrote: “When are releasing more slots for home delivery? My 75 year old mum needs food delivered but no slots till mid April. @Tesco”

Morrisons has announced it is recruiting 2,500 pickers and drivers to increase its home delivery service. In a statement the supermarket said: “We’re extending our home delivery service so we can deliver to more customers on their doorstep at the times they need us.” On attempting to access the supermarket this morning customers were met with the notice: “Please note we’re experiencing extremely high volumes. “If you’re still having problems, please try again later. You may find it easier to access the website outside of peak times.”

The entirety of March is sold out for delivery slots this morning, with no option to book yet in April. Asda said on it website: “We know some customers are opting to shop more online, however; we would ask customers who can be flexible in their delivery slots to consider less popular delivery times. “Should any of our customers be self-isolating, we would ask that they advise us of this in the ‘Other Information’ section when placing their order and tell us where they would like us to leave their order (e.g. on the doorstep, at the front gate etc.).”

Lidl does not offer online shopping or a delivery service. Waitrose has said all of it’s home delivery slots are unavailable, with the supermarket unable to offer delivery or “Click & Collect slots”. The supermarket has said: “Coronavirus is having a large effect on our operation.” It added: “Delivery slots are booked via waitrose.com or on our App. The slots are filling up quicker than usual and our online team are doing all they can to offer the maximum number available. Unfortunately, we are not able to arrange delivery slot bookings over the phone.” When ordering goods from Aldi the store is notifying customers: “Wine and spirits delivery will be within 3-12 working days. All other orders are to our usual 3-5 working days, note for pre-orders this time follows the estimated dispatch date. If we can dispatch early we will!” On Ocado’s website existing customers will be put on a virtual queue to log in. Only existing customers will be able to log in, with the supermarket no longer accepting new customers. The website states: “Once you have logged in you may need to queue again to shop “Once you are on the site, we politely request that you make all changes and complete your order in one session.” Virtual queues are as long as 8,000 people.

