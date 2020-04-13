UK passport staff forced to return to work fear for their lives – ‘going to kill people’

PASSPORT staff in the UK are fearing for their safety after being asked to return to work despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Staff working for Her Majesty’s Passport Office believe their lives are at risk after being asked to return to work. The demands run contrary to the current coronavirus crisis that isn’t anywhere near finished, according to experts around the world.

On Tuesday, staff were told by a Home Office scientific adviser 80 percent of people would get COVID-19. They added that “we can’t hide away from it forever”. The Home Office said it was still committed to practicing and maintaining social distancing at passport offices. Questions of when and how staff will return to work at this stage are unanswered.

Employers are increasingly worried over how they will reintroduce their employees as the UK grapples with the virus. Her Majesty’s Passport Office (HMPO) has centres in Belfast, Durham, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Newport and Peterborough. The fresh call came during a conference, addressed by Myrtle Lloyd, the HMPO chief operating officer. According to the BBC, she said government health guidance did not mean that staff should “should stay at home instead of delivering critical services”. :

She said: “What is also critical for us as a business is to have a manageable level of work in the system, so that when we start our recovery we are not overwhelmed by our demands.” Now, up to 2,000 staff will be asked to go back to work, according to sources at the Public and Commercial Services Union. Dozens of staff have now shared how they are deeply concerned about returning to work. One said: “Your actions are going to kill people.”

Another said: “If my family die because because you insist I need to come to work before the surge passes (having isolated until now), I will pursue a claim against HMPO / Home Office for negligence.” Others questioned the logistical side of going back to work, such as using public transport. Staff and their trade union have also claimed whether the advice from a government official at the meeting was out of step with government policy. According to a transcript seen by the BBC, the Home Office deputy scientific adviser, Rupert Shute, told those listening that staying at home was important but “we also have to keep functioning our lives”.

He said: “You are no more at risk at the workplace as you would be in your home or at the supermarket. It is about minimising it. “We are working on the assessment that 80 percent of us, if we haven’t already, will get the virus.” He added: “We cannot hide away from it forever.” It echoed previous government briefings which suggested up to 80 percent of people in the UK would at some point contract the virus.