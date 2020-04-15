UK PM discharged from hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at Chequers”, a Downing Street spokesman said Sunday.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received,” the spokesman said.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness,” the spokesman added.

The prime minister was moved to a general ward on Thursday evening after spending three days in intensive care. He was taken to the hospital on April 5, 10 days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hours after leaving the hospital, Johnson posted a video on Twitter, praising NHS (National Health Service) staff for saving his life.

“It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life. The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it,” said the prime minister.

“Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Johnson.

According to the Guardian newspaper, the combined figures from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland make it clear that the official death toll, when it comes later Friday, will exceed 10,000.

The Department of Health and Social Care said Saturday that the death toll of those hospitalized in Britain who tested positive for the virus reached 9,875 as of Friday afternoon.