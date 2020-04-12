UK PM’s father speaks of “relief”, warns Britons to take coronavirus seriously

Stanley Johnson, father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said Friday that he felt a huge sense of “relief” that the prime minister was moved out of intensive care, warning Britons to take the novel coronavirus seriously and “play the game properly.”

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today program that the whole family was “tremendously grateful” at news of his son’s health update and said they were “amazingly thankful for the tremendous outpouring of support.”

The prime minister spent three nights in intensive care since Monday before being moved back to the ward on Thursday evening. He was taken to the St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Stanley Johnson said that “the whole event” had made him feel “very, very cautious”, and the prime minister had “served a purpose” by showing the virus can hit anyone.

“This whole event of Boris going into intensive care and now coming out, it has actually served an amazing purpose in the sense it’s got the whole country to realise this is a serious event,” he said, adding that his 55-year-old son was still on the road to recovery and would need a period of rest before going back to work.

A Downing Street spokesman said Friday that the prime minister, who remains in hospital, is in “very good spirits” after being discharged from intensive care.

“The prime minister is back on a ward and continuing his recovery which is at an early stage. He continues to be in very good spirits,” said the spokesman.