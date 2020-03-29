UK school closures: How long will schools in England, Wales, Scotland and NI be closed for

CORONAVIRUS has now killed more than 100 people in the UK. Now schools have been closed across the UK, but how long will they be closed for?

Coronavirus measures have been dramatically escalated this week as coronavirus cases jumped by more than 600 cases overnight, representing the biggest uplift in a 24-hour period so far in the UK. All British schools will close from Friday. But how long will they be closed for?

This week during daily press conferences from Downing Street, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Britons to avoid any non-essential social contact and travel. Additionally, the PM and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced £330bn worth of government-backed loans and a three-month mortgage holiday will be made available to businesses and families worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, it was reported schools in Northern Ireland will close to pupils immediately and to staff from Friday. Mr Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson spoke from Downing Street and the House of Commons respectively on Wednesday, announcing new measures to be instituted regarding schools.

From the House of Commons, Gavin Williamson announced schools in England will close from Friday for all pupils except the vulnerable and those with key worker parents. Mr Williamson said the government had decided it was time to change their stance on keeping schools open. He said the situation had worsened “faster pace than anticipated” and schools were finding it more difficult to continue as normal. The Education Secretary added key workers included NHS staff, the police and delivery drivers and that children who are vulnerable will include children with education, health and care plans. Mr Williamson said he expects private schools and colleges to implement the same measures. He added that a voucher scheme will be put into place for children who qualify for free school meals to lessen the financial burden on parents.

Boris Johnson said the time had come to apply “further downward pressure” on the upward curve of the infection. He outlined how important it is for key worker parents to continue their duties, including health workers, police officers and delivery drivers. The PM said provisions will be made for the children of these workers and vulnerable children will also be looked after. However, there will be fewer children in schools in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. The government has also agreed to cancel examinations with Mr Johnson adding that children will be sure to get the qualifications they need and deserve to help with their next steps.

The government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said the decision to close schools did not mean schools were dangerous places for children. He said the measure is a means of “knocking down” transmission and delaying the spread of the virus. Sir Patrick added that this will not suppplement other measures.

How long will closures last? The Scottish government indicated school closures in Scotland could last up to six months. The British Prime Minister today said the government was endeavouring to keep schools closed for as short a period as possible. Mr Johnson said the measure is essential to take now, but that he refued to provide an exact timeframe for how long schools will be closed. The PM said coronavirus is an “invisible enemy” and it is unclear who is transmitting it. The school closure announcement is mandatory for all schools across the UK.

Schools across England will be shut from Friday afternoon until further notice. Therefore from Monday, it is important that children from key worker parents and vulnerable pupil should turn up at their school. The news comes as the number of deaths from coronavirus hits 104. The total number of UK cases is currently at 3,269, with 65 people having fully recovered. There are still 3,060 people still unwell with the virus.

