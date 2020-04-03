UK snow warning: Long-range charts show snow to hit as far south as London in APRIL

BRITAIN is bracing for freezing air to sweep across the country bringing an increased risk of snowfall, according to the latest long-range weather charts.

This week the UK has seen temperatures soar in some parts, with often sunny conditions and highs of 17C. But, according to the latest long-range weather charts, Britain may not have seen the last of the wintry weather just yet. Snow risk charts, by Netweather, shows an increased chance of snow hitting Scotland and the north of England on Friday, April 3.

Snow is then likely to move southwards on Saturday, April 4, with Northern Ireland, northern Wales and parts of northern England at an increased risk, the charts claim. The latest charts also appear to show the Midlands and the south of the country, as far south as London, at risk of snow. However, moving into Monday, April 6, the Netweather snow risk charts show parts of northern England, Wales and southwest England of being hit by some snow. Snow depth charts by WxCharts also supports suggestions Britain will be hit by snowfall on the weekend of Saturday, April 4.

The charts suggest up to 6cm of snow could strike the Midlands, 8cm in parts of Wales, while northwest Scotland can expect 4cm of snow. Moving into Monday, April 6, the snow depth charts by WxCharts claim up to 9cm of snow could hit parts of Scotland, with much of Wales, and northern parts of the UK getting a light dusting of snow – between 1cm to 4cm. Temperature charts by WxCharts claim freezing Arctic air will move southwards during the same period – increasing the risk of snowfall – with thermometers expected to near a bone-chilling -4C. The Met Office has claimed sunny spells will likely continue towards the end of this month, with the risk of wintry conditions increasing moving forward.

The national weather service’s long-range forecast from Tuesday, March 31 to Thursday, April 9 reads: “The last day of March should be mainly dry with sunny spells with the odd light shower, although there may be some cloud and patchy rain towards the far north. “The start of April should remain largely dry with high pressure conditions likely to dominate, bringing plenty of fine weather with bright or sunny spells across the UK, particularly towards the west. “There is an increasing likelihood of colder northerly winds bringing showers, which could potentially fall wintry to lower levels, even for parts of the south. “Unsettled conditions will tend to gradually become more established from the northwest towards the end of the period, bringing spells of wind and rain, which will allow temperatures to gradually recover.”

Looking closer towards this weekend, BBC Weather forecaster Simon King claimed “as the clocks ‘spring’ forward on Sunday into British Summertime, the weather reverts us back to winter.” He said: “It’s another cold and frosty start but once again we’ve had some lovely sunrises and some beautiful blue skies. “And for the weekend, some big changes. It’s going to be cloudier, there’ll be a stronger winds and it’s going to feel much colder!

“As we spring forward into BST on Sunday, remember the clocks go forward, it’s going to feel much colder with temperatures about 9C.” The Met Office forecast for Friday evening read: “Band of cloud moving south into northern England, clearing most of Scotland by dawn, but remaining slow-moving across Northern Ireland. Dry and mainly clear periods elsewhere.” While, its outlook for Saturday adds: “Cloud band moving south across England and Wales, though many southern areas seeing further sunshine.

“Sunny spells further north with scattered wintry showers in northeast. Feeling cold in the wind.” Leading bookmakers have even slashed odds on the bitterly-cold conditions bringing snowfall to Britain this weekend. Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said: “Despite a glorious week of sunshine, temperatures are set to plummet over the weekend, leaving us with little option but to slash the odds a sprinkling of snow makes an appearance.”

