UK weather forecast: 21C sizzler to roast Britain this weekend despite lockdown

A heat blast will send temperatures soaring this weekend with UK set to see its hottest day of 2020 so far – though Brits are stuck indoors

Britain is set to sizzle in a 21C heat blast this weekend as the nation on lockdown gets its first real taste of Spring.

An Arctic blast swept the country with wintry weather last weekend as snow and bone-chilling temperatures took hold.

But the cold weather will give way to glorious conditions this weekend as an area of high pressure sweeps the UK.

Weather Outlook forecasts temperatures to soar to 21C in southern England for the first time this year.

WXCharts also forecasts highs of 19C as the mercury heats up while the nation bunkers down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Weather Outlook’s forecast reads: “By the weekend winds high pressure migrates eastwards and become centred over the continent.

“That leads to winds turning into a southerly direction.

“It could become warm up significantly and there is a chance of temperatures in the southern half of the country reaching 21C (70F) for the first time this spring.”

WXCharts’ forecast also states: “By next weekend a more southerly flow looks possible so it could feel more like last week, briefly in the sunshine. Some warmth as we stay at home.”

Daily Star Online reported at the weekend how a mini-heatwave is also set to roast the country over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Until then, most of the UK looks set to be largely dry this week – with any rain contained to the north – along with clouds and sunny spells.

Daytime temperatures will hover around the low teens, while at night figures will drop to near freezing to deliver frosty starts.

The Met Office’s forecast for the weekend, suggesting the warm weather will be contained to the south-east, states: “Through the beginning of the period unsettled conditions across the north are likely to spread southwards.

“The northwest will see the worst of the weather with spells of heavy rain and strong winds interspersed with sunshine and showers whilst the southeast should stay drier and brighter.”