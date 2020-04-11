UK weather forecast: Britain set to bake on Easter weekend as lockdown continues

BRITAIN is set for warm sunshine on Easter weekend, though the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Temperatures could hit as high as 26C (78.8F) in London. Steven Keates presented the latest Met Office forecast. He explained: “Saturday morning will start off fairly cloudy.

“This will brighten from the West although some more rain turning up in western Scotland later.” Temperatures will be high in the south of the country. Mr Keates added: “Temperatures rising rapidly once again. “Few sharp showers breaking out but look at these temperatures low to mid 20s (c.77F) perhaps speaking it 26C (78.8F) or so in the London area on Saturday afternoon.

“Fast forward into Easter Day and I think we’ll see an increasingly showery unsettled picture.” The rain is forecast to be heaviest in the west. Next week is predicted to bring cooler temperatures. The Met Office currently has no weather warnings in place for the next week.

However, two flood warnings are in place. These are for the North Sea coast at Hornsea and West Estuary at Brockweir. Neither is classified as severe. A further 34 flood alerts are in place.

To find out if your area is affected please visit https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings. Despite the warm weather expected, the Met Office insisted: “Whatever the weather over the long holiday weekend we are all being urged to remember the Government Coronavirus guidelines to stay at home. “Do not go out to meet others, even friends or family, as it is possible to spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.

“Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home), always stay two metres away from other people and wash your hands as soon as you return home.” Last weekend, headlines were full of people who choose to ignore this advice. In London, Lambeth’s Brockwell Park was forced to close after 3,000 people visited, more than a hundred people visited Primrose Hill and a family in Newham hosted a party with 25 guests.