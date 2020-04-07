Ultimate El Clasico of Real Madrid and Barcelona legends proposed by Iker Casillas

Real Madrid hero Iker Casillas has opened up the idea of having a legends ‘El Clasico’ charity fixture later this year in a conversation involving Andreas Iniesta, Xavi and Carlos Puyol on Twitter

The former Spain skipper was part of a golden Spanish generation who made up the core of the Barcelona and Real Madrid rivalry in La Liga.

Los Blancos had the likes of Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso regularly lining up against Xavi and Iniesta, who supplied chances for Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

The 38-year-old opted to call time on his career after five-year stint with Porto earlier this year having left Madrid in 2015, but he is now ready to get his gloves out for a good cause.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has seen millions around the world need assistance to put food on the table and cover bills, and Casillas has seen an opportunity to raise some much needed funds.

“Watching Xavi play was a delight,” Iniesta has said online. “Even more so from five metres away.”

Barcelona hero Puyol then gave his thoughts of playing alongside both Xavi and Iniesta, before Casillas chipped in.

He said: ”It’s funny but I played against you guys several times, and of course with you.

“There was a bit of everything… but what the hell! When this nightmare is over, we should get all the legends from years ago together for a vintage Clasico. A fundraiser for people in need.”

Spanish sporting icons have already joined forced to help the general public during the crisis, with Casillas linking up with Rafael Nadal, Fernando Alonso and former NBA star Pau Gasol last month.

Tennis legend Nadal is hoping to raise a mammoth £9.9m for the Red Cross, having issued a rousing speech on Twitter.

He had said: “In this situation which is totally new for everyone, after giving it further thought, I have come to the conclusion that you, the Spanish people, have never failed us, the athletes. You have always been by our side in happy moments, (but also) in difficult times.

“You have always had understanding with us when things have not gone well, but when things have gone well you have always been there celebrating with all of us our joy.”

Casillas then wrote on Twitter: “I join the appeal of @RafaelNadal and @paugasol. It is the moment of Spanish sport and we have to do our part.”

While Alonso later chipping in with: “I join the call of #CruzRojaResponde together with @paugasol and @RafaelNadal. Spanish sport has always had your support and encouragement.”