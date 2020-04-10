UN chief calls for unity of Security Council over COVID-19

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for unity of the Security Council over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The engagement of the Security Council will be critical to mitigate the peace and security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he told the council in a virtual briefing. “Indeed, a signal of unity and resolve from the council would count for a lot at this anxious time.”

To prevail against the pandemic, the world will need to work together. That means heightened solidarity, and it means having the necessary resources, said Guterres.

The financial situation of the United Nations remains perilous, and it has only enough cash to fund peacekeeping operations through the end of June and no capacity to pay troop- and police-contributing countries, he said.

In his briefing through video teleconference, Guterres listed eight concerns over COVID-19 with regard to the work of the Security Council: the maintenance of international peace and security.

First, the pandemic threatens to further erode trust in public institutions, particularly if citizens perceive that their authorities mishandled the response or are not transparent on the scope of the crisis.

Second, the economic fallout of this crisis could create major stressors, particularly in fragile societies, less developed countries and those in transition.

Third, the postponement of elections or referenda, or the decision to proceed with a vote — even with mitigation measures — can create political tensions and undermine legitimacy.

Fourth, in some conflict settings, the uncertainty created by the pandemic may create incentives for some actors to promote further division and turmoil. This could lead to an escalation of violence and possibly devastating miscalculations, which could further entrench ongoing wars and complicate efforts to fight the pandemic.

Fifth, the threat of terrorism remains alive.

Sixth, the weaknesses and lack of preparedness exposed by this pandemic provide a window onto how a bioterrorist attack might unfold, and may increase its risks.

Seventh, the crisis has hindered international, regional and national conflict resolution efforts, exactly when they are needed most.

Eighth, the pandemic is triggering or exacerbating various human rights challenges.

“This is the fight of a generation, and the raison d’etre of the United Nations itself,” he told the Security Council.