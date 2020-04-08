UN chief salutes health care workers on World Health Day

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday saluted health care workers on World Health Day, which falls on April 7.

“World Health Day this year comes at a very difficult time for all of us,” said Guterres in a message, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My message today is to our health care workers — the nurses, midwives, technicians, paramedics, pharmacists, doctors, drivers, cleaners, administrators and many others — who work, day and night to keep us safe.”

“Today, we are more deeply grateful than ever to all of you, as you work, round the clock, putting yourselves at risk, to fight the ravages of this pandemic,” he said.

“In these traumatic times, I say to all health care workers: we stand with you and we count on you. You make us proud; you inspire us. We are indebted to you. Thank you for the difference you are making, every day and everywhere.”

Guterres also expressed his gratitude to nurses and midwives as 2020 is the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

Nurses shoulder some of the biggest health care burdens. They perform difficult work and endure long hours, while risking injury, infection and the mental health burden that accompanies such traumatic work. They often provide comfort at the end of life, he said.

Midwives provide comfort at the beginning of life. During a pandemic, their work is even more challenging, as you bring our newborn safely into this world, he said. “To the nurses and midwives of the world: thank you for your work.”