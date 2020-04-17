UN voices concern over escalation of violence in Libya

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Wednesday expressed concern over escalation of violence and attacks between the eastern-based army and the UN-backed government continues.

“UNSMIL is alarmed by the continuing escalation of violence in Libya, particularly by the intensification of fighting in the past few days, resulting in civilian casualties and risking new waves of displacement,” UNSMIL said in a statement.

“UNSMIL warns that acts of revenge will further escalate the conflict, and lead to a cycle of revenge that threatens the social fabric in Libya. The Mission call on parties to the conflict to deescalate, curb incitement, and immediately respect the repeated calls by the Secretary-General and international partners for a humanitarian pause,” the Mission said.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2019 between the eastern-based army and the UN-backed government in and around Tripoli, the UNSMIL has documented at least 356 civilian deaths and 329 injuries.

Nearly 150,000 people in and around Tripoli have been forced to flee their homes and 345,000 civilians remain in frontline areas, while an estimated 749,000 others live in areas affected by the conflict, according to the UNSMIL.

On Monday, the UN-backed government’s forces announced taking over six cities in western Libya from the eastern-based army.