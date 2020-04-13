Uncharted 4 Journal Entries: Where to find ALL Journal Entries? PS4 PS Plus April Guide

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is free on PS4 for all PS Plus subscribers in April. And for those looking to unlock every trophy, here’s where to find all the Journal Entries throughout the game.

PlayStation Plus in April 2020 is giving away Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End for free all month long, so it seems as good an opportunity to revisit the PS4 exclusive that was first released back in 2016.

With PlayStation owners locked inside from the Coronavirus outbreak, you’ll have all the time in the world to unlock every Uncharted 4 collectible and obtain every PS4 trophy going.

Whilst you’ll need to complete several multiplayer trophies to get your hands on the games Platinum trophy, you will also need to find 25 Journal Entries to unlock the Bronze ‘Lost Art of Journaling’ .

It’s not the most difficult of challenges, but finding all Journal Entries can prove tricky on your first run through if you’re not looking in the right places. Plus, you’ll need to

Journal Entries are effectively observable objects found throughout the game which Nate will make a note about in his notebook. He might make a note, or sketch a drawing. Either way, there’s plenty to find.

You can track how many Journal Entries you’ve found by checking the Statistics page in the pause menu. To make it even more simple, there’s also a collectible counter for each chapter. Plus all progress carries over to your next playthrough of the game.

However, if you’re adamant about finding every single one on your first playthrough, below is a guide to the location of every Journal Entry in the game, broken up by chapter.

CHAPTER 1-7

There are no journal entries to be found in the first seven chapters of the game so don’t worry about trying to look for them. You can, however, find several collectibles to be found. So follow our link and keep a lookout for any collectibles in these early chapters.

CHAPTER 8 – The Grave of Henry Avery

CHAPTER 9 – Those Who Prove Worthy

CHAPTER 10 – The Twelve Towers

CHAPTER 12 – At Sea

CHAPTER 13 – Marooned

(HEADS UP – The two journal entries can be found *after* the cutscene that shows you falling into the deep ravine.

CHAPTER 14 – Join Me in Paradise

CHAPTER 15 –The Thieves of Libertalia

CHAPTER 17 – For Better Worse

CHAPTER 18 – New Devon