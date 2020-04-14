Uncharted 4 Rock Cairns Map Locations: All Chapter 10 Rock Cairns guide

Uncharted 4 Rock Cairns can be found in Chapter 10 of the game, but you need to find all 16 locations: to earn the Not a Cairn in the World PS4 trophy. With the game free for all PlayStation Plus users in April 2020, now’s as good a time as ever to locate them all and get one step closer to another Platinum.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is free all throughout April for PS4 players thanks to the game’s inclusion in PlayStation Plus.

If you’re looking for something to kill the time whilst in self-isolation or if you’re locked at home with nothing to do, this PS4 exclusive will certainly help pass the time.

Better still, it’s as good a time as ever for those looking to earn the games converted platinum trophy; whether this is your first time or if you’re coming back to the game.

However, to do so, you’ll need to earn all trophies, including one rather time-consuming trophy that takes place solely in Chapter 10, ‘The Twelve Towers’.

Whilst driving around the vast open space of Madagascar, you should spot 16 rock cairns. What is a rock cairn we hear you ask? They’re a bit like human-made stacks of rocks. You can see one in the main image above.

Once you find them in Chapter 10, knock them down with the jeep or a melee attack and if you find all 16, you’ll earn the Not a Cairn in the World trophy.

If you miss any off the list below, you might not be able to return to them as the chapter has several points of no return.

Thankfully you can always replay the chapter. Or given that all progress carries over to your next playthrough of the game, you could always get them if you intend to play the game again on a harder difficulty.

Players wanting to get them in one go, however, should read on for our Uncharted 4 Rock Cairns locations list.

Alternatively, have a watch of the below YouTube guide from PowerPyx to show you each location in real-time.

After knocking over the 16 rock cairns, you should earn the Not a Cairn in the World trophy.