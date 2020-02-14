United flight diverted when a passenger ‘attacked a flight attendant and said I will kill you”‘

A United Airlines passenger is accused of attacking a flight attendant by hitting them in the face, grabbing them by the tie and throwing them to the ground while yelling ‘I will kill you.’

The incident caused Flight 32 to divert to the Anchorage International Airport during it’s trip from Los Angeles, California, to Narita, Japan, according to court documents.

Seksan Kumtong allegedly broke federal law by interfering with the flight’s crew and attendants during the nearly 12 hours flight on February 2.

Before the violent altercation, Kumtong was shouting and acting ‘unruly’ by banging on the plane’s occupied bathroom doors.

Crew members said Kumtong attempted to push other passengers out of the way and forcibly vacate them from the lavatory.

A flight attendant proceeded to show Kumtong a different bathroom before he tried to shove the attendant, but missed.

He was told to stop yelling and not to touch the flight attendant.

After Kumtong consumed at least one alcoholic beverage, the flight crew decided to no longer serve him drinks as his behavioral problems continued.

Kumtong then fell asleep in his seat for a period of time, but later woke up and became agitated when a crew member refused to serve him more alcoholic beverages.

He then became loud and yelled at the flight attendant, prompting them to request help from a lead flight attendant.

The lead flight attendant asked Kumtong to slow down on the alcoholic beverages and to stop yelling.

Then, Kumtong reportedly became physically aggressive with the lead flight attendant.

‘The lead flight attendant was then struck in the face by Kumtong. Kumtong grabbed the lead flight attendant by the neck and tie and attempted to push the lead flight attendant to the floor,’ documents say.

‘While doing this, Kumtong yelled obscenities and “I will kill you” to the lead flight attendant.’

Several passengers rushed to the flight attendant’s aid after hearing a female calling for help.

Meanwhile, Kumtong continued to swear, shout and act violently towards people while both passengers and crew members restrained him.

Because of Kumtong’s outburst, Flight 32 diverted midway through its flight and abruptly landed in Anchorage, Alaska at 4.45pm.

Kumtong was met by airport police Customs and Border Protection, TSA Federal Air Marshal and the FBI.

He is currently in federal custody at the Anchorage Correctional Center and appeared in court on Wednesday.

An upcoming hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, at 1.30pm.

His defender wanted more time with Kumtong because he needed a translator.

Passengers and crew members were placed in a hotel before continuing their flight the next day.