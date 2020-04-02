Universal Credit advance payment: How long does an advance payment take?

UNIVERSAL CREDIT applications have exploded the past couple of weeks, with close to a million people signing up to the Government scheme. Do you have to pay back Universal Credit?

Universal Credit is there for those needing help with their living costs. In the past fortnight, nearly a million people have applied for the Government scheme as the coronavirus outbreak has worsened. The Department for Work and Pensions said 950,000 had successfully applied for the payment between 16 March and March 31.

March 16 was the date people were advised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to work from home. The Government said the benefit system was still “delivering” despite the massive increase in demand. A spokesperson for Downing Street said: ”With such a huge increase in claims there are pressures on our services, but the system is standing up well to these and our dedicated staff are working flat out to get people the support they need. “We’re taking urgent action to boost capacity – we’ve moved 10,000 existing staff to the help on the front line and we’re recruiting more.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic seriously started impacting life in Britain, the Government has made a series of changes to make it easier for the self-employed to claim Universal Credit. This is to ensure they will not lose out on money as their usual earnings disappear. Labour said the figures were “truly shocking” and the Government “must wake up and take action” to help the millions at risk of losing their jobs. Shadow work and pensions secretary Margaret Greenwood said “people need help now”, adding: “The government should turn advances into non-repayable grants to end the five week wait and make sure people get the support they need quickly at a level that genuinely protects them from poverty.”

How long does an advance payment take? Universal Credit is a consolidated monthly payment for those of working-age. In 2016, it replaced a host of previous benefits including income-based jobseeker’s allowance, housing benefit, child tax credit and working tax credit. If you need help to pay your bills or cover other costs while you wait for your first Universal Credit payment, you can apply to get an advance.

The most you can get as an advance is the amount of your first estimated payment. You can apply for an advance payment in your online account. According to the Government, you’ll need to: explain why you need an advance

verify your identity

provide bank account details for the advance You will usually find out the same day if you can get an advance on your first Universal Credit payment. Call the Universal Credit helpline on 0800 328 5644 if you need help, or visit the Government’s step-by-step guide to get an advance HERE.

How to pay back your Universal Credit advance You will have to start paying back your advance out of your first payment. However, how many months you will spend paying the advance back over is up to you as long as you pay it back within 12 months. You do not pay interest on Universal Credit payment, so the total amount you pay back is the same.

