Universal Credit and PIP: Face-to-face health assessments suspended due to coronavirus

Coronavirus symptoms advice

Face-to-face assessments for all sickness and disability benefits will be suspended for the next three months, the government announced yesterday. This change – taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic – will also cover health checks for Universal Credit.

The temporary move will be effective on Tuesday March 17, 2020. The announcement said it is being taken as a precautionary measure in order to protect vulnerable people from unnecessary risk of exposure to coronavirus, as the country’s response ramps up in the “delay” phase. The DWP said that they will ensure that those who are entitled to a benefit continue to receive support, and that new claimants are able to access the safety net. The move affects claimants of Personal Independence Payment (PIP), those on Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and some on Universal Credit, and recipients of Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit.

Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “As we move into the next phase of our response to coronavirus, it is right we take steps to protect those with health problems. “Temporarily suspending face-to-face assessments for sickness and disability benefits will allow us to ensure we continue to provide a safety net for those in need, while removing unnecessary risk of exposure to this disease.” The suspension of face-to-face assessments will also cover new claims to the aforementioned benefits. Anybody who has a face-to-face assessment appointment scheduled from Tuesday March 17, 2020 onwards does not need to attend the appointment.

They will be contacted to discuss next steps and alternative arrangements, the DWP said. This could involve either telephone or paper-based assessments. The government said that they expect the measure to be in effect for the next three months, however the position will be regularly reviewed, in line with Public Health advice. The DWP has said that no further action is required by any claimant affected as a result of this change, and that they will be contacted with advice on next steps.

Suspending face-to-face health assessments is a precautionary measure which reflects the Prime Minister’s decision to trigger the ‘delay’ phase, the DWP said. It added that “it is important to note that this change does not affect or change any existing public health advice”. Public Health England has said that as of 9am on March 15, 2020, 40,279 people have been tested in the UK, of which 38,907 were confirmed negative and 1,372 were confirmed as positive. So far in the UK, 35 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Coronavirus symptoms advice The NHS explains that COV-19 is a new illness that can affect a person’s lungs and airways, with this being caused by a virus called coronavirus. The health body instructs people to stay at home if they have coronavirus symptoms. They are instructed to stay at home for seven days if they have either: A high temperature – the person feels hot to touch on their chest or back

A new, continuous cough – this means they’ve started coughing repeatedly. The NHS warns people not to go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital should they have coronavirus symptoms, and reminds people that they do not need to contact 111 to tell them they’re staying at home. It adds: “Testing for coronavirus is not needed if you’re staying at home.”

