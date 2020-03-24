Universal Credit: Can someone else claim on your behalf? What you need to know

UNIVERSAL Credit will likely become especially important to people in the coming weeks and months. Unfortunately, many are expected to lose income and employment as a result of coronavirus. As such, there may be more demand for Universal Credit than ever.

Universal Credit supports people who have fallen on financial difficulties. These can include if a person has lost their job, has low levels of income or they have limited options due to health conditions. As coronavirus took hold of the country, the government stepped in to alter the system and reduce the need for physical applications.

Up until recently, claimants were expected to physically attend assessment meetings at a JobCentre plus to ensure they were eligible for Universal Credit payments. However, as coronavirus became more serious the government temporarily abolished the need to have face to face meetings. As it stands, all Universal Credit claims can be handled online or over the phone. This will likely be a relief for many but unfortunately, there are some who may still need extra help.

It is reported that in some severe cases, coronavirus can leave people completely incapacitated as they recover. On top of this, people who suffer from minor symptoms are still encouraged to completely self-isolate and only make absolutely necessary actions. For some unfortunate people, making a claim for Universal Credit may not be a high priority or even a possibility if they’re suffering particularly badly. Fortunately, a claimant can designate someone else to handle their claim on their behalf.

The government detail that a person can ask another person or organisation to deal with a Universal Credit claim. This can be done if the claimant finds that they are unable to find the information that’s needed or understand things about the claim itself. It is possible to do this at any point during the claim. There are certain permissions that the claimant must give before this can be done however.

The claimant must give permission to the designated person to both act for them and have access to relevant information about them. The permission is dubbed “explicit consent” and the person being given the responsibility is called a “representative”. These terms can make it seem that the rules are bound by law, but it should be noted that the government detail that a representative it different to an appointee. This will not be a legally based appointment.