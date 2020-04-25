Universal Credit: Can you get Universal Credit if you have savings?

UNIVERSAL CREDIT is a Government-funded payment to help with your living costs. Can you get Universal Credit if you have savings?

Universal Credit is a means-tested benefit for people of working-age who are on a low income. The Government scheme replaced six existing benefits, including Income Support and Housing Benefit and is paid on a monthly basis to those eligible.

If you’re unemployed, off work due to sickness, or on a low income, you could be eligible for Universal Credit. You could also work for an employer, be self-employed, have been recently furloughed or made redundant, or have had a reduction in wages, and still apply. In light of the ongoing health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Government has also made some changes to the benefit. The Government has upped the monthly start rate and removed the “minimum income floor”.

The Universal Credit payments are made up of a standard allowance, but with the possibility to get extra amounts. This might apply to you if you have children, have a disability or health condition which prevents you from working or need help paying your rent. How much Universal Credit you get will also depend on your earnings. In addition, changes in your circumstances can affect how much you’re paid for the whole assessment period – not just from the date you report them.

Can you get Universal Credit if you have savings? You may be able to get Universal Credit if you have savings, however, there’s a maximum amount. You and your partner will only be eligible for the means-tested benefit if you have £16,000 or less in savings between you. If you live with your partner, you must make a joint claim.

Your partner’s income and savings will be taken into account, even if they aren’t eligible for Universal Credit. This is because Universal Credit is a means-tested benefit. This means that the amount of income and savings you have will affect your eligibility and how much you might be entitled to. For example, you will get less Universal Credit if you have savings over £6,000 or earn enough money to cover your basic living costs.

How much you earn will also affect your Universal Credit Payments. Your Universal Credit payment will reduce gradually as you earn more – for every £1 you earn your payment reduces by 63p. There’s no limit to how many hours you can work. You can use the to see how increasing your hours or starting a new job could affect what you get.

The monthly standard allowance is currently £342.72 if you’re single and under the age of 25, and £409.89 if you’re single and over 25. If you’re in a couple and you’re both under the aged of 25 the monthly standard allowance stands at £488.69 for you both, and £595.04 for you both if either of you are 25 or over. You may get more money on top of your standard allowance if you’re eligible. Extra monthly payments can be claimed if you have children, have a limited capability for work or if you provide care for at least 35 hours a week for a severely disabled person who receives a disability-related benefit.

