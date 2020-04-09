Universal Credit: Could you get Council Tax reduction? Warning to apply now

BRITONS who are claiming Universal Credit have been warned to apply for a potential Council Tax reduction.

Universal Credit is a monthly payment which aims to help people with their living costs. It has become even more vital for some Britons in the current climate, as many have found themselves out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak. Claims for Universal Credit are made online, and the payment takes approximately five weeks to be made.

However, the Understanding Universal Credit website has said if a person receives the benefit, they could be eligible for a reduction in Council Tax. The decision on whether a reduction can be claimed is determined by where a person lives, and the circumstances they are currently facing. The website urges people to start the process of applying for a Local Council Tax Reduction through the gov.uk website. After entering a postcode, claimants will be re-directed to the website of their local council.

The local council will then be able to provide more specific information for their region. An application could even result in a bill reduction of up to 100 percent, the government website has stated. Those who are applying for Universal Credit for the first time, for example, during the coronavirus crisis, are urged to apply quickly. This is because many local councils will not backdate a claim for you.

Advice states a claimant does not have to wait until their claim for Universal Credit has been approved or paid to put in a request for reduced Council Tax. More than one million applications for Universal Credit have been submitted since coronavirus restrictions first began in the UK. Some have reported waiting for hours on the phone to action a claim. The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has now recruited at least 5,000 extra staff to cope with the drastic increase in demand.

Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, has acknowledged the system may need review. He said: “I think we have to consider the nature of the system and whether or not we do need to ensure that we better support the vulnerable. “We keep that constantly under review and I think it’s important that we do recognise that it’s a very, very difficult economic time for very many.” The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has now urged government ministers to end the standard five-week waiting period for the benefit.