Universal Credit: DWP admits it ‘didn’t really consider’ changing long wait for payment

DEPARTMENT for Work and Pensions officials have admitted they did not consider lowering the wait time for Universal Credit, as over one million people applied during the first weeks of the coronavirus crisis.

One and a half million people have applied for the living support payment in the last six weeks, due to job losses and financial difficulties brought about by COVID-19. A number of campaigners petitioned the government to lower the standard five week wait time for the first payment, stating it was necessary during exceptional circumstances. However, chiefs admitted today that lowering the wait time had not been contemplated as it would cost billions.

Welfare Minister Will Quince, today told MPs: “Even if we were able to secure the £2.2 billion a year that would be required to do that, it is not operationally deliverable. “And that is the biggest reason, amongst many, many others, why it wasn’t even really considered as an option. “Because it wasn’t operationally deliverable, it isn’t something we considered.” The decision was harshly criticised by Labour MP Neil Coyle, who spoke out during the virtual hearing of the Committee Work and Pensions Committee.

Mr Coyle said: “What ministers seem to be suggesting is that your preference is not to change the system to allow automation – and stop seeing 500,000 additional people who are getting the advance payments go through the same problems we’ve seen on this committee for years. “Higher food bank use, prostitution, sex work in some cases, homelessness and even premature deaths of some of the people who will be forced into destitution as a result of not being able to pay back this money.” The Universal Credit system will also not be extended to those who have more than £16,000 in savings. Mr Quince told MPs those Britons who have savings should use the money to support themselves during difficult financial times.

He went on to apologise to those who had experienced hours of wait times to speak to phone operators or access the government website to claim Universal Credit. Mr Quince added the department was under considerable pressure, but had worked hard to reduce wait times. The DWP have drafted in 10,000 extra staff members to cope with the sudden surge in demand for Universal Credit over the last few weeks. Universal Credit director-general, Neil Couling, previously told a press briefing it would not make sense to change the “architecture” of the Universal Credit system.

At the time he stated 87 percent of people could expect to be paid in full within five weeks, a figure which has increased to 93 percent, according to Mr Quince. However, Mr Couling admitted it was unlikely the department would be able to reach 100 percent of claimants within this time. And the Universal Credit system has also been attacked by former Work and Pensions secretary Frank Field. Mr Field told The Independent it was “inconceivable” all claimants would get their money on time, and urged a reevaluation of the system.

He said: “There are bound to be many who don’t get it within five weeks, particularly as you’ve got people doing the processing who I doubt have had the proper training. “We need money now. We’re in a new politics as far as Universal Credit goes – I think it’s the beginning of the end of this deeply flawed benefit as we know it.” Mr Quince concluded that any large changes made to the Universal Credit system could take up to a year to be implemented. Claims for Universal Credit are now running at approximately three times the normal rate of 55,000 a day. This is down from 10 times the normal rate when claims for the benefit were at their peak.