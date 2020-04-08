Universal Credit: DWP announces suspension of benefit overpayment recovery rules

UNIVERSAL Credit has faced a lot of changes in recent weeks. In response to coronavirus, the government has altered the rules for applications, management and payments. Most recently, the DWP have announced that existing debt within the system will also see relief.

Universal Credit and other benefit payments may occasionally be overpaid, something which may become more prevalent in the coming weeks as new rates are introduced. Payments have already seen a scheduled rise of 1.7 percent but, on top of this, Rishi Sunak has also offered an additional £1,000 for every claimant.

The top up is a reactionary measure to help people cope with the financial difficulties coronavirus brings. As he commented in a recent speech: “I cannot promise you that no one will face hardship in the weeks ahead. “So we will also act to protect you if the worst happens. “To strengthen the safety net, I’m increasing today the Universal Credit standard allowance, for the next 12 months, by £1,000 a year.”

There are usually procedures in place to make sure that overpayments are paid back to the state. These repayments are recouped through deductions from future payments. However, the DWP have just announced that they are temporarily suspending the deduction system. This covers not only Universal Credit but also legacy benefits.

As he DWP confirmed in a statement: “The change means many claimants will see an increase in the amount of money they receive in benefits during the outbreak. “It will also allow the department to move a significant number of staff to front line roles, so it can focus on getting money to those who need support, following a significant increase in claims over the last two weeks. “Deductions for the recovery of Universal Credit and legacy benefit overpayments, Social Fund loans and Tax Credit debts will be paused. The majority of deductions will be suspended automatically”

It should be noted that if a person is making repayments through a bank standing order, bank giro credit or through online banking they will need to contact their banks to cancel the arrangements. These changes do not affect Universal Credit advances which will continue to be repaid. Advances can be applied for if the claimant feels they will struggle before the first official payment comes through. Advances can be applied for through either a Jobcentre work coach, an online account or by calling the Universal Credit helpline. The claimant will need to explain why they need the advance and ensure that their identity is checked. It is possible to get up to 100 percent of what the first estimated payment will be. The repayments will be taken directly from income and if the claimant comes off Universal Credit and moves into a job, payment can be taken from wages.