Universal Credit emergency loans: How to get extra cash to help amid coronavirus pandemic

UNIVERSAL CREDIT is a payment intended to help with living costs, for those who are on a low income or out of work. With many people’s finances affected – or potentially going to be impacted – by the coronavirus pandemic, what additional forms of help may be available?

Budgeting Advance: How much you can borrow

The coronavirus outbreak is affecting many countries across the globe, with 1,543 people having tested positive for COVID-19 as of 9am on March 16, 2020, Public Health England confirmed. The health crisis is also affecting people’s personal finances. What forms of help are out there for Universal Credit claimants?

A number of measures have been put into place amid the coronavirus outbreak. This includes the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announcing that those affected by coronavirus being able to apply for Universal Credit and receive up to a month’s advance payment up-front, without physically attending a Jobcentre. Meanwhile, those unable to attend a Jobcentre appointment because they need to self-isolate have been directed to tell the DWP as soon as possible in order to avoid being sanctioned. It can take up to five weeks for a person to get their first Universal Credit payment.

For those who need financial support in the meantime, it’s possible to apply for an advance payment. However, it’s important to be aware that this must be paid back, beginning from the first payment. Currently, the advance must be repaid within 12 months. Gov.uk states that within this timeframe, a person “can choose how many months you pay the advance back over”. From October 2021, this period of repayment will be extended to 24 months.

Should a Universal Credit claimant fail to report a change in circumstances, they could see their payment be stopped or reduced – and this is known as a sanction. Should a person have received a sanction, they may be able to ask for a hardship payment if they cannot pay for rent, heating, food or hygiene needs. Gov.uk states: “If you do not have enough to live on while you wait for your first payment you can ask for an advance payment after you’ve made a claim. “You can also ask for a hardship payment if you cannot pay for rent, heating, food or hygiene needs because you got a sanction.

“You need to pay it back through your Universal Credit payments – they’ll be lower until you pay it back.” Meanwhile, people with financial difficulties or who are behind on their rent, or their landlord, may be able to apply for an Alternative Payament Arrangement (APA). This measure could see the rent be paid directly to a landlord, the benefit be paid more frequently than once a month, or the payment be split between the person and their partner. It may be that a person might be able to get a Budgeting Advance in order to help with certain costs.

This includes: Emergency household costs such as replacing a broken cooker

Getting a job or staying in work

Funeral costs. The government explains that people who get a Budgeting Advance will repay it through their regular Universal Credit payments. As such, this means their Universal Credit payments will be lower until they have paid it back, and if they stop getting Universal Credit, they’ll need to repay the money in another way. Budgeting Advance: How much you can borrow The smallest amount you can borrow is £100. You can get up to: £348 if you’re single

£464 if you’re part of a couple

£812 if you have children What an eligible person gets depends on whether they have savings of over £1,000 and can pay the loan back.

