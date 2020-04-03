Universal credit for self employed: Can I apply for Universal Credit if I’m self employed?

SELF EMPLOYED people have been thrown a financial lifeline from the Government, but can you still apply for Universal Credit?

Cleaners, plumbers, electricians, journalists, musicians, actors along with many other self-employed people will now also be able to apply for the Government’s Job Retention Scheme. The Government has promised to pay out up to £2,500 in compensation for missed wages.

Chancellor Rishi Sunk said: “Self-employed people are a crucial part of the UK’s workforce who’ve understandably been looking for reassurance and support during this national emergency. “The package for the self-employed I’ve outlined today is one of the most generous in the world that has been announced so far. “It targets support to those who need help most, offering the self-employed the same level of support as those in work. “Together with support packages for businesses and for workers, I am confident we now have the measures in place to ensure we can get through this emergency together.”

Can I apply for Universal Credit if I’m self-employed? Universal Credit is the new welfare system, which replaces six benefits – including working tax credit and housing benefits – with one monthly lump sum. There’s no set amount you can earn under Universal Credit, or hours you have to work as these all depend from claimant to claimant. The Universal Credit standard monthly allowance currently ranges between £251.77 and £498.89 depending on age and whether or not you are single. More can be added on top if you have children, a disability, or you care for someone that does.

Chancellor Sunak revealed on Friday, March 20 that he would be increasing these limits by up to £1,040 for new claimants from April 6 onwards. This is on top of an already planned increase due to inflation. The pay rise is automatic so claimants don’t need to do anything to get it. In addition to this, the Chancellor suspended the self-employed Universal Credit minimum income floor for everyone that has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Mr Sunak says the move will allow more self-employed people to access Universal Credit at a rate equivalent to the £94.25 Statutory Sick Pay paid to workers. The minimum income floor applies only to those who have been self-employed for over a year.

It uses your average monthly pay to work out how much Universal Credit you are entitled to on top of your existing income. Critics have been quick to blast the scheme though and say the biggest problem is that self-employed people’s income varies on a monthly basis and so they can end up with fewer benefits than others on contracted employment. The idea is the minimum income floor is equivalent to someone of your age working full time on minimum wage, and if you earn below this in any given month, you are assumed to have earned the minimum income floor. If you are earning more than the minimum income floor, your actual income is taken into account instead.

All of this is set to come into effect on April 6 for new and existing claimants. People off from work because of the coronavirus could also be able to get help with their income loss by signing up to contributory Employment and Support Allowance, which can be done at the same time as a Universal Credit application. To qualify for this scheme, you must have worked as an employee or been self-employed and paid enough National Insurance contributions in the past two to three years. The Government has also given people longer to pay their income tax and has extended payments due in July 2020 under self-assessment to January 2021. VAT payments have also been delayed from now until June 30 2020, although most self-employed people earn below the £85,000 threshold to have to pay VAT in the first place.

