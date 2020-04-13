Universal Credit: Government offers cash advance – but you need to be aware of this aspect

UNIVERSAL CREDIT may be a payment which many people who are in need of a financial lifeline are turning to as they try to cope with the economic impact of the UK coronavirus epidemic. What does it mean to get an advance payment on a Universal Credit claim?

Universal Credit claims have surged in recent weeks, as the UK population attempts to get by during the coronavirus crisis. Today, during the daily Downing Street news conference, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the number of applications are “still very elevated” during the unprecedented times.

He said that the number of claims have reduced recently, following a surge at the end of March – when it was reported that 950,000 people had claimed the benefit within a fortnight. This is up from around 100,000 in a normal two-week period. Today, Mr Sunak said: “Others and myself have talked about Universal Credit claims, which have come down from where they were 10 days ago, which is comforting. “But they’re still very elevated, relative to what normal levels might be, sometimes four or five times higher.

“That is obviously something we look at, and which we’ve strengthened the safety net. “We’ve also put extra money to the tune of billions plus into the welfare system for those accessing the credit.” Universal Credit – a benefit system which is replacing six legacy benefits – is paid monthly, in arrears. However, it usually takes around five weeks to get the first payment – something which a number of charities have urged the government to end.

This five-week wait is made up of a one month assessment period, and up to seven days for the payment to reach the claimant’s account. After the first payment, the Universal Credit recipient will then be paid on the same date of every month, although if this payment date falls on a weekend or bank holiday, the claimant would instead be paid on the first working day before. In Scotland, the rules differ, and a person can get paid once or twice a month. Those who need help with living costs during the five-week wait can apply for an advance. “The most you can get as an advance is the amount of your first estimated payment,” the Gov.uk website states.

It’s possible to apply for the advance payment in the online account, which is the main way in which people are being directed to claim Universal Credit during the coronavirus crisis. Gov.uk also states that the application will need to explain why they need an advance, verify their identity, and provide bank account details for the advance. “You’ll usually find out the same day if you can get an advance,” it adds. However, there is an important aspect of the advance which applicants must be aware of. This is that it needs to be paid back – starting out of the first payment. The recipient can choose how many months they pay the advance back over, but currently, it must be paid back within 12 months.