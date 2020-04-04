Universal Credit loan ‘could cause coronavirus debt crisis’ – warning as claims soar

UNIVERSAL CREDIT applications have soared in recent weeks, with nearly one million households claiming the benefit in the past two weeks alone. It comes as Brits have begun to feel the financial impact of the coronavirus epidemic in the UK.

Universal Credit is a benefit which is intended to help with living costs, such as if a person is on a low income or is out of work. With millions of people across the UK affected by the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economy, many have been left with no option but to seek financial support from the government.

Nearly 950,000 people have applied for Universal Credit in the past fortnight amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said it had seen a surge in benefits claims – up from around 100,000 in a normal two-week period. Around a quarter, 70,000 of applicants of around 270,000 applications in one work, applied for an advance payment. This loan can be taken out by claimants after applying for the beenfit in order to help with living costs during their five-week wait for the first payment.

However, the Salvation Army has said that advance payments could plunge thousands of citizens into debt, calling it a “point of critical failure that the Government must address”. The charity instead suggested advance payments should be given as grants rather than loans. The Work and Pensions committee wrote to the DWP on March 25 asking how many of those who applied for a payment since March 16 had received it, and the average length of time they waited. It has not yet received a response. Rebecca Keating, the Salvation Army’s director of employment plus, said: “The Universal Credit loan system could cause a coronavirus debt crisis.

“Thousands of people who never thought they would have to rely on state support are now making a Universal Credit claim. “Many of these will be forced to take out the bridging loan which will just move their money problems five weeks down the line. “We are particularly concerned by those working on zero hour contracts that don’t have the same legal rights of other employees. “Many will not have a financial safety net to help avoid getting into debt straight away.” It’s possible to apply for an advance if a person needs help to pay bills or cover other costs while they await their first Universal Credit payment. However, this loan must be paid back, beginning out of the first payment.

The claimant can choose how many months they pay the advance back over, however this must be repaid within 12 months under current rules. Needing the advance loan could mean people face choosing between buying food or repaying the funds, the Salvation Army has said. Prior to the pandemic, the organisation said it has seen an increase in people using food banks in order to put money towards paying off their loan. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the organisation said it has seen an increase in people using food banks so they can put money towards paying off their loan. Ms Keating continued: “Not only will this add stress for people already struggling with the fallout from the pandemic, but also leave a lasting legacy if too many people are shouldering too much avoidable debt.” Work and pensions committee chairman, Stephen Timms, said: “The Secretary of State should look very carefully at this proposal from the Salvation Army, which is based on their experience of helping some of the most vulnerable people in society in the midst of a global pandemic.