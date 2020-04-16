Universal Credit payment fears: ‘Inconceivable claimants will get money on time’

UNIVERSAL CREDIT is likely to run into significant issues as demand for the service increases, a shock claim has revealed.

Due to financial difficulty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have been forced to turn to Universal Credit to assist with living costs. However, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) who issue the benefit, have reported a significant increase in demand in recent weeks. Many Britons have reported waiting for hours on the phone to make a claim, or being in a thousands-long queue to access the relevant website.

And one former MP believes the system is likely to buckle under the pressure. Frank Field, former chair of the Work and Pensions Committee, and researcher on Universal Credit while in his role, was concerned claimants would not get access to the funds they need. He told The Independent: “I think it’s inconceivable that most claimants will get their money on time and that it will be right. “There are bound to be many who don’t get it within five weeks, particularly as you’ve got people doing the processing who I doubt have had the proper training.

“We need money now. We’re in a new politics as far as Universal Credit goes. “I think it’s the beginning of the end of this deeply flawed benefit as we know it.” The DWP has moved 10,000 workers from other parts of the government to assist with the surge in demand for Universal Credit. And the department plans to recruit even more staff for its front-line service for those in need.

A special team has also been deployed to phone potential claimants who may need to provide more information. As many as 1.2 million people have applied for the benefit since the start of the coronavirus crisis. DWP Permanent secretary Peter Schofield said calls to the Universal Credit helpline totalled 5.8 million over a seven-day period. And Work and Pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey also confirmed an increase in the number of claims for the often vital benefit.

The Work and Pensions select committee has now launched an inquiry into the response of the DWP to the coronavirus outbreak. The inquiry will assess the effectiveness of Universal Credit during this period of increased pressure, and look into the advance system run by the department. It usually takes five weeks for a claimant to receive their first Universal Credit payment, however, claimants can apply for an advance if they are in a desperate financial situation. Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, has said the government will review the system in order to see what is working, and the elements which are falling short.