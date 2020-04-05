Universal Credit: Payments rise after tomorrow – how much more will you receive?

UNIVERSAL CREDIT, along with other benefits, has had it’s payments frozen since 2016. This was done in order to save money but payments across the board will rise as the new tax year starts.

Universal Credit payments have remained flat since 2016. While payments will vary from person to person but there are basic allowances in place. This is what all claimants will receive as a minimum with extra amounts being added for additional “elements”.

There are currently four allowances in place which are dependent on living arrangements and age. Single claimants under 25 will get a monthly minimum of £251.77, with people older than this receiving £317.82. Claimants who are in a couple and are both under 25 will get £395.20 each, with this figure rising to £498.89 for older couples. On top of this, all Universal Credit payments will receive a boost of £1,000 from a temporary package put forward by Rishi Sunak.

However, as we move into the new tax year additional rises will be introduced as the payment freeze ends. From 6 April, Universal Credit payments will rise by 1.7 percent. While this will affect claimants differently, it is possible to gauge how this will impact people by examining the standard allowances. Young single claimants will see their minimum rise to £256.05 a month.

Older singletons will receive a higher payment of £323.22. Couples below 25 will get £401.91 and couples over this age will be paid £507.37 as a minimum. It should be noted the state currently has a benefit cap in place which may limit the amount received. The caps in place are dependent on where the claimant(s) lives and their living arrangements but generally, people earning between £13,400 and £23,000 could have their payments affected.

The Universal Credit system has faced drastic changes in recent weeks in light of the coronavirus epidemic. Traditionally, assessments would include physical meetings with a work coach but this has been scrapped. Universal Credit claims and queries are now entirely handled online or over the phone. This is important to note as claimants are expected to report any change in circumstances to the government. Changes in circumstances can result in payments being risen or lowered and they can include things like having a child or losing a job.