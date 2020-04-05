Universal Credit: Payments will rise next week – what are the new rates?

UNIVERSAL CREDIT pays different amounts depending on claimants’ circumstances. Benefits in general have been frozen for the last four years or so but they will soon rise in the coming days.

Universal Credit is paid monthly and the amount received will depend on the claimants circumstances. Additional “elements” such as having children or being disabled will likely result in higher payments.

To ensure that all claimants receive some level of support, standard allowances (minimums) are in place. Claimants who are single and under 25 will receive £251.77 per month. Singletons aged 25 or over will get £317.82. If couples apply together they will get £395.20 each if they’re younger than 25.

If the people within the couple are over 25 they will get £498.89 each. This does not take into account recent changes announced by Rishi Sunak. In responding to the coronavirus epidemic, the government has taken many steps to help people through this troubling period. Universal Credit claimants are included within the support packages.

Mere days ago, the Chancellor of the Exchequer detailed that Universal Credit claimants will receive an additional £1,000 over a year. This should help claimants in the coming months and an additional boost will follow in the coming days. While a freeze was put in place for all benefits in 2016, it was removed in late 2019. From the new tax year, Universal Credit claimants will receive a 1.7 percent payment rise.

As mentioned, claimants receive different amounts based on their circumstances. Because of this the new monetary amounts people will receive will vary. However, it is possible to gauge how this increase will work out by examining the standard allowances. Taking into consideration the rise, single claimants under 25 will get £256.05 from April.