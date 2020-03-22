Universal Credit: Who is eligible and what income could be received?

UNIVERSAL Credit is designed to support those who have fallen on financial hard times or need help with basic necessities. Many people may find themselves in dire situations as the coronavirus pandemic continues, meaning demand for support may shoot up. Fortunately, eligibility for Universal Credit follows simple procedures.

Universal Credit provides income for people who are in financial difficulties. Traditionally, Universal Credit is used by people who can’t find work or have their prospects limited by certain disabilities. However, there may be a whole new wave of people who need the support as their income vanishes as a result of coronavirus actions.

Thankfully, understanding eligibility for Universal Credit is easy to do for now. As the government detail, people may receive Universal Credit if: The person is on a low income or out of work

The person is 18 or over (there are some exceptions if the person is 16 to 17)

The person is under State Pension age (or their partner is)

The person and their partner have £16,000 or less in savings between them

The person lives in the UK

For people who qualify for Universal Credit, the amount they receive will depend on their circumstances. There are standard allowances or rates in place which people should receive as a minimum. These allowances are split into four circumstances which are primarily based around age. People who are single and under 25 will get a monthly allowance of £251.77.



If the claimant is single and over 25 they will receive £317.82 a month. Couples below 25 will receive £395.20 each or £498.89 if they are over 25. These are the base rates and extra amounts will be added onto these according to specific circumstances. Additional “elements” will be added onto a person’s claim which will affect the final payment amounts

These elements focus around personal situations such as childcare and housing. The full list includes: • Child element

• Childcare costs element• Limited capability for work-related activity element (LCWRA)

• Limited capability for work and work element (not available after 3 April 2017)

• Carer element

• Housing costs element