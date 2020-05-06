University of Miami professor resigns after porn bookmark goes viral

A University of Miami professor has resigned after students noticed a porn bookmark describing ‘busty college girls’ on his internet browser during a Zoom video conference class and footage of his screen went viral on Tik Tok.

Business analytics lecturer John Peng Zhang, who has taught at the school since August, left his post after the students exposed his embarrassing blunder last month.

The professor was having a Zoom class with his students on March 26 when they noticed he bookmarked a page entitled ‘Busty college girl fu…’.

A student filmed video of his browser and posted it on the video app Tik Tok, where it went viral. The story was exposed by student newspaper the Miami Hurricane this week.

One student left his microphone on and pointed out the bookmark tab to other students, but Zhang didn’t notice and continued teaching as normal.

Hours later the clip went viral with more than 800,000 views. In the clip the URL for miami.edu was visible, linking the professor to the University of Miami.

‘It was insane…it blew up,’ freshman business law major Samantha Hill, a student in one of Zhang’s classes, said to the Miami Hurricane.

‘I had friends sharing it with me from other schools who saw it,’ a freshman business student who was in the business analytics class when the bookmark was first noticed said.

The original has been deleted but has circulated on social media by college-humor media outlets like Barstool.

The day after the Tik Tok blew up Zhang addressed the matter with his students saying: ‘I don’t know how it happened. I didn’t see it, I’m pretty sure everybody else did…My apologies to the class.’

He sent an email to his pupils saying he was ‘investigating’ the matter and encouraged students to not share images of the link.

Students received an email from business analytics department chair Robert Plant informing them class was cancelled, but no further explanation was offered. Days later students were emailed about new instructors and syllabi for the class.

‘[My] first thought was this is super funny,’ one student said. ‘I felt guilty afterwards for even sharing it with my close friends.’

The student who posted the Tik Tok instantly regretted it after seeing how Zhang was being removed from the class.

‘I felt bad about the attention it was getting. I didn’t want him to lose his job…I thought he would be fine…I felt really bad for him,’ the student said.

‘He was one of my only professors who seemed to care,’ Jade Johnson, a junior marketing major in Zhang’s class said. ‘I think firing him is a little extreme…He didn’t do anything illegal.’

The university confirmed Wednesday that Zhang left the university after his gaffe was exposed.

‘The University of Miami aggressively investigates all complaints of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment,’ according to a school statement.

‘After receiving a complaint through the University’s ethics hotline, the incident was investigated by the Office of the Provost, Title IX investigator and Miami Herbert Business School. The University can confirm that John Peng Zhang resigned and is no longer employed at the University of Miami.’

According to Zhang’s online resume he has worked as a business school lecturer at UM’s Coral Gables, Florida campus since August following positions at the University of Oregon and Florida International University.

A Change.org petition has been launched for his reinstatement with more than 1,000 signatures.