University orders students to ‘self-isolate’ after they traveled to China amid coronavirus scare

Princeton University in New Jersey has ordered around 20 students who have recently returned from China to ‘self isolate’ over fears of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed more than 400 people.

Some 20 students were placed in self-quarantine as of Monday evening after the New Jersey Department of Health provided criteria for quarantine, according to a statement.

A small number of faculty and staff have also been asked to self-isolate.

The quarantine applies to all individuals who are currently in mainland China or have returned in the past 14 days, including those who arrived in the U.S. prior to 5pm on Sunday.

People will be placed into three categories to determine potential risk: high, medium or low.

Those who opt into the high or moderate levels are required to self-isolate.

They are asked to stay indoors, as well as not attend classes or jobs on campus.

This report comes after at least 108 Princeton students were ordered to self-isolate on Sunday, but the the university later announced they expected the number to ‘drop significantly’ based on new health guidelines.

‘Each student’s needs are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis to ensure they receive appropriate assistance,’ Michael Hotchkiss, a deputy university spokesperson told NJ.com.

‘We recognize that self-isolation is a very challenging situation for our students, and we are working to fully support them while following guidance from government and health officials,’ he added.

Of that 108 individuals, 94 were graduate students and 14 undergraduate students who were identified as vulnerable parties after completing a registration form.

The coronavirus, which began in the Hubei province of Wuhan, China, has killed 425 people and there are 20,438 confirmed cases in the country.

The United States has 11 confirmed cases, with six in California, two in Illinois, one in Arizona, one in Massachusetts and one in Washington State.

Princeton University’s recent mandate echoes that of the U.S. Department of State, who’ve recently upgraded its travel advisory to Level 4, which is a ‘Do Not Travel’ announcement.

The school is currently working on accommodations for quarantined students, like providing meals, how students will tackle laundry, coursework and nearly all other aspects of daily life.

Ben Chang, spokesman for Princeton, said: ‘A big team of folks have been working for days to meet the academic housing and dining needs for students self-isolating.’

‘We’re working on a one-on-one basis, whether that is arranging classes virtually…to keep up with their academic work. We want to get this right,’ he continued.

Princeton has since restricted all travel to China, as did Rutgers University and Fairleigh Dickinson University.

On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order to create a coronavirus task force that will ‘coordinate all State efforts to appropriately prepare for and respond to the public health hazard posed by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).’

In other parts of the country, students are streaming into university health centers in larger-than-usual numbers and administrators are banning travel to China.

‘This virus has sent off some panic bells for me,’ Sarah Linck, a 22-year-old junior at Arizona State University, told New York Times.

At Arizona State University, where Linck attends, a confirmed case of coronavirus was discovered on campus in late January.

‘I don’t know if I should be as worried about it as I am, but with this being the only thing on our minds, it’s difficult not to worry,’ she said.

Students at Arizona State University have created a student-led petition to cancel classes and at Boston University, a study abroad trip to Shanghai scheduled for February has been postponed.

Basketball games at Miami University in Ohio have been postponed following the return of two students from China displayed possible symptoms.

Possible cases at Baylor University, Wesleyan University and Tennessee Tech University have turned out false, but that hasn’t stopped students from worrying.

Carolyn Kleve, a 13-week pregnant junior at Arizona State University, is worried for herself, her unborn child and the several five-year-olds she works with each week as a student teacher.

‘We’re trapped in a room of 20 to 30 people and I don’t know who has what illness. Have I already come into contact with it? Who knows,’ she said, adding that she wears a face mask and latex gloves on campus.

The Trump administration has officially declared the coronavirus a public health emergency and requires a 14-day quarantine for citizens returning from the Hubei province.

Major airports have been placed on high alert, with some of them implementing screening processes.

Under the new rules, U.S. citizens who have traveled in China within the last 14 days will be re-routed to one of eight designated airports, where they will undergo enhanced health screening procedures.

There eight are: John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York; Chicago O´Hare International Airport; San Francisco International Airport; Seattle-Tacoma International Airport; Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu; Los Angeles International Airport in California; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; and Washington-Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Experts believe that the worst is yet to come. According to a study which appeared in The Lancet on Saturday, the number of infected people in Wuhan is likely to reach as many as 75,815 people.

The number is the result of a study conducted by scientists from the University of Hong Kong.

It is based on the assumption that each infected person could have passed the virus on to 2.68 other people.

With Britain, Russia and Sweden among the countries confirming their first infections, the virus has now spread to more than two dozen nations, sending governments scurrying to limit their exposure.

China toughened its own quarantine measures at the center of the outbreak in Hubei province, a day after the US temporarily barred entry to foreigners who had been in China within the past two weeks.

The epidemic has led to mass evacuations of foreign citizens as world airlines halt flights, and risks exacerbating a slowdown in growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Russian military was to start evacuating Russian citizens from China on Monday and Tuesday, Interfax and TASS news agencies reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying the evacuations would be from regions that had been most affected by the outbreak.

Peskov first said that evacuation will start on Saturday but later corrected himself.

Russia has already reported its first two cases of coronavirus and restricted direct flights to China.

Inside China, Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, was under a virtual quarantine, with roads sealed off and public transport shut down.