Unknown number of Texans are in 14-day ‘self quarantine’ after recently returning to US from China

A number of Texans have been put in ‘self quarantine’ in their homes in case they have the coronavirus after recently returning from China.

Officials in the city of San Antonio confirmed that an unspecified number of people in Bexar County were being confined to their homes for 14 days.

Their quarantine period began at 10am Sunday, News 4 San Antonio reported.

It follows 91 US citizens already in quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in the county since they flew back from China last week.

Dawn Emerick, the Metro Health Director said those in quarantine at home had not shown any symptoms yet.

But the virus has an incubation period of around two weeks during which time victims can be carrying it but showing no outward symptoms.

Dr Emerick said: ‘Metro Health is monitoring a small number of travelers who have returned from mainland China.

‘Per the President’s public health emergency declaration, and consistent with state and CDC protocols, the travelers are in a 14-day self quarantine since their departure from China and they are not showing symptoms.

‘They will monitor their temperature and check for signs or symptoms and report to Metro Health twice daily.

‘If there is a confirmed case, we will share information as necessary, while also considering the privacy of these travelers.’

Currently, there are no reported cases of the deadly coronavirus in the area.

More than 900 people have died and 37,000 have become infected worldwide since the outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been placed in lockdown to curb the spread.

The travelers in quarantine at the Lackland air base include people of all ages ‘from babies to senior citizens.

Captain Jennifer McQuiston said: ‘It may seem surprising to some that we are taking such aggressive legal measures.

‘It has been over 60 years since we issued a federal quarantine like this.

‘We escorted the passengers off the plane, we screened them, took their temps and we are happy to report none of them had symptoms.’

Five planes have now returned to the US, carrying more than 800 passengers evacuated from Wuhan.

The first was chartered by the State Department to retrieve diplomats from the epicenter of the outbreak after Wuhan was put on lockdown.

Following that first flight, another four were chartered to rescue stranded visitors.

According to the White House’s Friday press briefing, the US sent 18 tons of medical supplies – such as gowns, masks and gloves – on the flights to China, where shortages are a growing concern.

But following the Trump administration’s travel restrictions, they and any citizen or close family member of a citizen who returns to the US within two weeks of travel to Hubei, will be held in a federally mandated quarantine for 14 days.

