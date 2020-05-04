Unofficial White House gift shop is selling $100 coronavirus commemorative COINS

An unofficial White House gift shop is selling $100 coronavirus commemorative coins for collectors looking to remember the pandemic that has so far killed more than 60,000 Americans and infected over a million.

Collectors can look back on this stain on human history by becoming the proud owners of a limited first edition coin from The White House Gift Shop – a controversial business that used to be affiliated with the Secret Service.

Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders took to social media to slam the White House over the creation of the coins, as the nation’s healthcare workers continue to be faced with shortages in supplies of much-needed personal protective equipment.

‘If the White House Gift Shop is going to produce $100 COVID-19 coins, Trump can sure as hell utilize the Defense Production Act to manufacture the gloves, gowns, and masks our medical workers desperately need,’ Sanders said in a Twitter rant Wednesday.

The store website states that 100 percent of the profits from the limited edition coins will be donated to ‘Five Major COVID-19 Research Hospitals’. It is not clear which hospitals this refers to.

The eleventh coin in the unofficial store’s ‘historic moments’ collection features a virus molecule on one side and the White House press briefing stage on the other.

One side of the coin has ‘World vs Virus. Everyday Citizens Did Their Part’ inscribed on the outer edge, followed by ‘Together We Fought the Unseen Enemy. Everyday Heroes Suited Up’ around the image of a virus molecule over the world map in the center.

The second side – the ‘COVID-19 Task Force’ – features the names of the key White House coronavirus task force figures President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Michael R. Pence, Secretary S. Mnuchin, Dr. Jerome Adams, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci around the presidential podium.

Shoppers looking to take home a piece of history will be set back a staggering $100 for one of the 1,000 coins created in the special design.

However, the website suggests this is a bargain as the coins are reduced from their regular price of $125 – which is perhaps surprising given they must have been newly created once the pandemic began savaging America.

Alongside the coin itself, buyers will also find themselves the proud owners of a certificate of authenticity and a custom White House black velvet coin case.

The commemorative coin joins the 10 other collectors’ pieces created by the store to mark what it classes key moments in history.

Other coins in the collection include a coin commemorating Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a coin entitled ‘Genius Makes Its Own Rules’ featuring Trump’s face and Trump’s visit to France on the 100th Anniversary of the Armistice.

The shop is now privately-run by self-confessed Trump supporter Anthony Giannini but was originally established by then-President Truman and members of the US Secret Service in 1946.

The website says it was granted trademark registration protections by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

As of Wednesday night, 61,568 Americans have been killed by coronavirus and there have been 1,065,245 confirmed cases.