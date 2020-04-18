Untold story behind Jamie Vardy’s rejection of Arsenal for Leicester stay emerges

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger had been battling to sign Jamie Vardy from Leicester in 2016. However, the pacy forward snubbed the Frenchman and opted to remain at the King Power Stadium

Jamie Vardy snubbed Arsenal because he felt ‘fulfilled’ at Leicester, it’s claimed.

The England international looked on the cusp of joining the Gunners in 2016.

However, a move never materialised despite the north Londoners’ best efforts to secure his services.

Dick Law, who was Arsenal’s transfer negotiator from 2009 to 2018, told The Athletic how the pacy striker got cold feet.

“The deal with Leicester was done, the deal with the player was done”, Law explained.

“He came down to visit with his wife Rebekah, he sat on the couch in front of Arsene… and then he backed off.

“On his way back to Leicester I get a call from the player saying he wants to think about it overnight.

“At that point, you know it’s bad news.”

It’s suggested there were several factors that prompted Vardy’s bold call. He was apparently happy after securing a historic title with Leicester.

The Foxes were also willing to reward him handsomely for his efforts.

Furthermore, he had just got married to Rebekah – who was pregnant with their second child. The couple were happy in Melton Mowbray and seemingly didn’t fancy the upheaval.

A current Leicester star, meanwhile, might also be set to turn his back on a high-profile move.

Manchester United target James Maddison says he’s not ready to turn his back on Brendan Rodgers’ side.

“It’s been a whirlwind two years and I’ve loved every second of it,” he told LCFC TV.

“I feel right at home at Leicester. I feel like part of the furniture already and I love it here.

“I love the lads, I love the fans, (we’ve got) a great manager, so I’m very, very happy.”