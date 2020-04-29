US Bay Area counties to extend coronavirus stay-at-home orders to end of May

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Health officials of several San Francisco Bay Area counties in the U.S. state of California announced Monday that they will extend coronavirus stay-at-home orders to the end of May.

“Later this week, the Public Health Officers of the Counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara as well as the City of Berkeley will issue revised shelter-in-place orders that largely keep the current restrictions in place and extend them through May,” they said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, the new order will include limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities.

“We have made substantial progress in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus … At this stage of the pandemic, however, it is critical that our collective efforts continue so that we do not lose the progress we have achieved together … More work is needed to safely re-open our communities. Prematurely lifting restrictions could easily lead to a large surge in cases,” the statement read.

“This global pandemic of COVID-19 is still in its early stages. The virus spreads easily, testing capacity is limited and expanding slowly, and vaccine development is just beginning. We expect to be responding to COVID-19 in our communities for a long time. As effective as our efforts have been, if we move too fast to ease restrictions, the potential of exponential spread could have grave impacts to health and wellness of our residents as well as the economy,” the health officials warned.

Details regarding the next phase will be shared later in the week, along with the updated order, the statement said.

The shelter-in-place orders in effect across the seven jurisdictions are set to expire on May 3.