US coronavirus travel ban EXTENDED to include UK and Ireland as cases soar

DONALD TRUMP has extended the Europe travel ban to include the UK and Ireland, with the restrictions coming into effect at midnight on Monday.

The US travel ban, which already applies to 26 countries in Europe’s Schengen area, has been extended to include Britain and Ireland. Donald Trump confirmed the announcement was imminent while speaking at a news conference at the White House this afternoon, with the vice president confirming the new travel restriction shortly afterwards. Mike Pence said the travel ban had been extended to include the UK and Republic of Ireland on the advice of health officials, and will be put in place from midnight eastern time on Monday.

Mr Pence said: “In our taskforce meeting today the president has made a decision to suspend all travel to the UK and Ireland, effective midnight Monday night, eastern standard time.” He said there had been a “unanimous recommendation” from health experts to extend the travel ban. American citizens, green card holders and others will still be allowered to return home to the US. But they will be sent to one of 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders.

He added: “Americans in the UK or Ireland can come home, legal residents can come home… they will will be funnelled through specific airports and processed.” Asked about the US travel ban, a British Airways spokesman cited the airline’s “book with confidence” policy. Customers who are booked to fly with the airline between March 14 and May 31 can cancel their booking and receive a voucher for the same value. The airline’s website says: “Vouchers are valid for 12 months and can be used to any destination. “Your voucher can be used as part payment towards a future booking to any destination. It must be redeemed for travel on flights taken within 12 months of your original date of departure.”

Speaking at the news conference, Mr Trump revealed there have been 50 deaths in the US. He also revealed he had been tested for COVID-19 and was awaiting the results. It comes after the US President announced a state of emergency on Friday to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Declaring the emergency, the President said he would bring “the full power of the federal government” to bear on the escalating health crisis by freeing up some $50billion in aid.

He also urged every state to set up emergency centers to help fight the virus. Mr Trump announced the Europe travel ban on Wednesday night. The restrictions, which began on Friday and are set to last 30 days, and did not apply to travellers from the UK or the Republic of Ireland. The number of UK cases jumped to over 1,000 on Saturday, with the national death toll reaching 21.